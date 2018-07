CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting.

Chicago Police say the incident happened in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store at 79th and Yates in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

The altercation ended on a side street.

It is unknown what prompted the officer to shoot at this time.

Police involved shooting. 7900 S YATES. Offender shot by officers. PIO responding pic.twitter.com/XhM81M02ae — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 3, 2018

The man is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

@ChicagoCOPA is responding to Officer Involved Shooting. 7900 S. Yates – 4th District — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) July 3, 2018

This is a developing story.