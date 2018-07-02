Photo Of The U.S. Flag. (John Cody/WBBM Photo)
CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump denied a request to lower U.S. flags for victims killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
Five journalists were gunned down in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper last Thursday.
A gunman, identified as Jarrod Ramos, opened fire inside the newsroom. The victims were identified as Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.
The Mayor of Annapolis says he is upset that his request was turned down by the President.
In February, President Donald Trump ordered a half-staff display for U.S. flags after the mass shooting in Florida, and again when ten people died in a similar incident at a Texas high school.