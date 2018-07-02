CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump denied a request to lower U.S. flags for victims killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Five journalists were gunned down in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper last Thursday.

A gunman, identified as Jarrod Ramos, opened fire inside the newsroom. The victims were identified as Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

The Mayor of Annapolis says he is upset that his request was turned down by the President.

Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement ordering Maryland flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on June 28: pic.twitter.com/nmngvhmv5b — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 29, 2018

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Before going any further today, I want to address the horrific shooting that took place yesterday at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. This attack shocked the conscience of our Nation, and filled our hearts with grief… pic.twitter.com/LALXGhk04b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2018

In February, President Donald Trump ordered a half-staff display for U.S. flags after the mass shooting in Florida, and again when ten people died in a similar incident at a Texas high school.