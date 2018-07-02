CHICAGO (CBS)–Samsung on Monday unveiled a new TV that could pass as framed artwork.

The design-focused “Frame 2018” features an “art mode” setting that showcases a collection of more than 600 artworks on the television when it’s not being used for regular viewing.

When the TV is switched to “art mode,” the images displayed on the screen blend into the room’s decor, according to a news release from Samsung.

The TV also features industry-leading color contrast and brightness, Samsung said.

The Frame 2018 will be on display at Samsung’s 837 location in New York next week and will be available at retailers this month. It comes in two sizes, a 55-inch version for $1,999, and a 65-inch version for $2,700.