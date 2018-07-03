  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–What better way to spend the 4th of July in the midwest than in a boat?

A day on the lake is much more enjoyable without a visit from the Coast Guard, but last weekend the agency responded to more than 90 calls from boaters in Lake Michigan and other nearby lakes, according to a news release.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to stay safe this holiday weekend with these tips:

  • Wear a life jacket at all times while on a boat. Putting a life jacket on in the water is much more difficult.
  • Get a free vessel safety check to ensure your boat and all emergency equipment onboard is in working order.
  • Be familiar with the area where you’re boating. Operator inattention is one of the leading causes of boating accidents.
  • Don’t drink and boat.
  • Observe safety zones when watching fireworks from the water.
  • Only discharge flare guns during an emergency. The Coast Guard urges boaters not to discharge flare guns during fireworks displays.