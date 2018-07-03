CHICAGO (CBS)–From free concerts and movies to comedy shows and family entertainment, there’s plenty to do in Chicago’s hundreds of public parks this summer.

Outdoor pianos will join the mix of summer attractions available to the public in July and August with the return of “Pianos in the Park,” a program run by the Chicago Park District and the International Music Association.

The city installed pianos in five city parks, including Buttercup Park, Jackson Park, McKinley Park, Mozart Park and Washington Square Park. A sixth piano will be moved around to different parks all summer, according to the city.

The pianos will open to the public on the 4th of July and will be available through August 1.

“Pianos in the parks is a program that serves to expose Chicagoans to musical instruments and further enrich visits to Chicago’s parks,” said Michael Kelly, CEO of the Chicago Park District, in a statement.

A tarp will cover the pianos and allow them to remain outdoors and accessible through all weather conditions. Visiting is completely free to the public and everyone is encouraged to play, decorate and program around the pianos.

This is the program’s fourth year in Chicago.

