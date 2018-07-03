CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating after a ten-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool in south suburban Park Forest Tuesday.

Officers say the boy was found dead inside one of the pools at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours.

Park Forest Police Chief Christopher Mannino says details regarding the incident are limited at this time.

Mannino said, “We don’t know how long he was in the water. He was found inside one of the deeper pools in the facility.”

Park Forest Police received a report of a missing child from the area shortly before 4 a.m. The family of the boy told police the 10-year-old had been playing near Central Park. Officers spotted the boy’s clothes outside one of the pools at the nearby Park Forest Aqua Center. An officer scaled the fence and saw the boy inside one of the pools. The officer performed CPR.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boy as Jaleel Drayton, whose home is about half a mile away from the pool.

David Beeks says the pools at the Aqua Center are a favorite destination for his children.

“It’s just one of those things where the community basically frequents and it’s a popular place in the summertime,” Beeks said.

Police say they are investigating how the child was able to enter the pool.

CBS 2 reached out to the Village of Park Forest, which owns the facility, as well as the pool management company. They did not return the calls.