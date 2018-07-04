CHICAGO (CBS) — Three officers were shot in a bizarre incident in West suburban Elgin.

CBS 2’s Suzanne LeMignot reports a SWAT situation in Elgin ended with three officers getting injured and a suspect shot and killed.

Samantha Point witnessed the scene. She described what she says was the sound of at least 12 gunshots fired at the South Elgin condo complex she calls home.

“It shook my bed. It was so loud and scary,” said Point.

South Elgin Police say they came to the complex for a report of shots fired late last night when they encountered 52-year-old Frank Dripps.

Neighbors said police negotiated with Dripps for several hours. Some residents living in the condo complex say Dripps told police they would just have to shoot him.

Police say Dripps shot three SWAT officers, one from the Geneva Police Department, another from Hanover Park and the third, a Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy. All three have non-life threatening injuries. Samantha Point says she heard the police negotiating with Dripps.

“He said he’d been to jail and has military background and that guns don’t scare him,” recalled Point. “It’s terrifying.”

Police placed an evidence marker next to a rifle at the scene. They also removed a shotgun.

Sgt. Mike Doty with the South Elgin Police Department said, “At one point, he had pointed the scope at officers and he had shouldered it.”

Investigators also used a metal detector to locate shell casings.

Neighbor Jessica Kling says Dripps moved into the complex about a year ago and says from the times she met Dripps he seemed like a “friendly, approachable guy.”

Point says she never expected something like this to happen to Dripps from the brief interaction she had with him.

All three officers who were shot have been released from the hospital.