LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance The Rapper accepts the award for Best Rap Album onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago rapper Chance The Rapper is engaged. The rapper proposed to his girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, at a 4th of July barbeque.

Chance tweeted “She said yes.”

Earlier Wednesday Taylor Bennett posted a photo of the engaged couple on Instagram.