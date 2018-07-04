CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old last seen on Sunday July 1.

Winter Lemon is an African American teenager with brown eyes and brown hair, but is known to wear blond weaves.

She is five feet one inch tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Lemon was last seen in the vicinity of 2600 East 74th Street. She may be in the area of 75th and Ingleside.

She is also known to frequent the area of 18th and Harvard.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.