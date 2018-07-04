CHICAGO (CBS) — More allegations of sexual assault are surfacing against Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey.

According to several media reports, officials at Scotland Yard said they now have six open investigations into claims against the Oscar winner.

Five complaints of sexual assault and one of assault.

Police confirm there are investigations but they never name a suspect until there are charges.

Spacey is already facing more than 20 claims of improper sexual behavior. He was fired from his Netflix’s hit “House of Cards” and dropped from several other projects.

