CHICAGO (CBS) — The storm caused Naperville’s Ribfest to shut down for the second day in a row.

Organizers just shut down the fest for the fourth time just before 5 o’clock Thursday night, as a storm with significant lightning is forecasted to head that direction within the next half hour. It should reopen around 6:15 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled to go off around 10 p.m. following Pitbull’s performance.

Challenges. We’ve had a few. Planning on a park re-open tonight. Thank you for sticking by us. To thank you, we’re rolling back pricing on all park general access (includes concerts) for Friday and Saturday. See new prices here: https://t.co/6mcx2NAqta — Ribfest-Naperville (@NaperRibfest) July 5, 2018

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports event-goers are hoping the weather holds off for the fireworks show scheduled for Thursday night.

Powerful storms sidelined the city’s giant Ribfest again Thursday afternoon. The decades-old tradition was left with twisted tents, turned over tables, and a ghost town on the grounds.

Yep, #NapervilleRibfest SHUTDOWN for 4th time in 2 days. What #badluck. People evacuated just before 5pm. On-site meteorologist predicts #storm with heavy #electricity to hit #NapervilleIL soon. Organizers hope to return-open by 6:15; no more interruptions expected! @NaperRibfest pic.twitter.com/YEU6UTaIE1 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) July 5, 2018

Ribfest attendee Kathy Reinert was in shock upon seeing the storm damage.

“Oh my God! I didn’t know it was that bad because we were in the shelter,” she said.

Kathy and her daughter, Calee, were among hundreds of others that were evacuated.

This was the fourth time this week that rib lovers had to put down their meat and run for cover.

Naperville Ribfest Chairman Joel Carlsen said, “If we see a storm within 5 to 7 miles, we know it’s time to move.”

With first responders standing by, some first aid was offered before hungry guests were allowed to return.

Sgt. Oinks BBQ Co. Co-owner Teresa Stephens said, “Well we had a big gust of wind come through, basically picked up the table, the pig and all because he is strapped on, blew him upside down and ripped his head open.”

Sgt. Oinks was saved, but the weather did hit wallets.

“We’ve lost a lot of money, but again, safety’s first. What do you do?” said Stephens.

Organizers say they take weather very seriously and operate an emergency center nearby, which is staffed with police, fire, and a retired meteorologist.