CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third time in two days, storms have prompted officials to temporarily close Naperville Ribfest.

A fast-moving cell of thunderstorms was moving through Naperville early Thursday afternoon. The storms prompted officials to close Knoch Park around 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties until 2:30 p.m.

Ribfest officials said they hoped to reopen soon, but several tents were damaged or destroyed by the storm. Heavy winds that blew through Thursday afternoon tossed vendor tents around the festival grounds

The festival was closed twice on Wednesday due to the storms, once from about 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and then again at about 8:45 p.m. for the rest of the night, cancelling the July 4th fireworks display.

The fireworks have been rescheduled for 9:30 p.m. Thursday.