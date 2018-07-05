  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–The FBI has arrested a man and a woman suspected of robbing three banks in the Chicago suburbs during the same time length of time.

Alexis T. Handelman, 21, and James D. Williams, 41, both of Bartlett, were charged with conspiracy to rob three banks, according to the FBI.

Handelman and Williams allegedly robbed banks in Aurora, Gurnee and Ottawa between May 11 and May 31.

Williams was is also suspected of stealing an AK-47 firearm and renting different vehicles during the weeks prior to the robberies, the FBI said.

 