CHICAGO (CBS)–Liberal groups are already gearing up to oppose Trump’s Supreme Court choice–even before the name has been announced.

Trump will announce his nomination to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night. The current top contenders are federal appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley looks at the first shots being fired in what’s expected to be a heated political battle.

A coalition of progressive groups say they’re fighting President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Jennifer Welch of Planned Parenthood Illinois said Trump’s words give her reason to believe Roe vs. Wade could be overturned.

“That’s what will happen automatically in my opinion because I’m putting pro-life Justices on the court,” Trump said.

Liberal opposition to that campaign pledge has given birth to a digital media campaign, #savescotus. ”

“72 percent of people in the U.S., including the majority of democrats, independents and republicans, do not want to see Roe vs. Wade overturned,” Welch said.

Progressive groups contend that Barrett is not that jurist. They believe the Notre Dame law professor and mother of seven would likely overturn the landmark abortion case.

Some conservatives agree.

Trump’s list of nominees were vetted by the conservative legal organization the Federalist Society and the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

“She is a practicing Catholic, she accepts kids as a welcoming blessing from God and has even adopted two more from Haiti,” said David Applegate of the Federalist Society. “She’s more on the pro-life side than the pro-choice side.”