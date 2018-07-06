CHICAGO (CBS) — Let them march.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday said he supports Father Michael Pfleger plan to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday morning to protest violence.

“As somebody who has working on gun control his whole public life, I support raising people’s awareness,” said Emanuel, lending is support to the protest. “The are going to be talking about anti-violence and I think there is a proper way to raise that awareness. I don’t think there ever should have been a doubt about that effort.”

Pfleger, other clergy, community leaders and young people said they’ll walk down the ramp on 79th Street blocking traffic and will make their way up to 67th Street.

Illinois State Police, earlier this week, said the likelihood of property damage, injury and loss of life is enormous.

“I appeal to the good citizens of these organizations who wish to protest. Please reconsider this action,” said Leo Schmitz of the Illinois Police Department.