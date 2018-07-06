CHICAGO (CBS) — A 51-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, after a fire Thursday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the first floor of a two-story apartment building at the corner of 16th and California.

Police said emergency crews found the man and girl dead around 9 p.m. It was not immediately clear if they died as a result of the fire, but police said detectives are investigating the deaths as a domestic-related murder-suicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the girl was pronounce dead at 11:25 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Friday.