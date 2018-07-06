CHICAGO (CBS) — An update to a story CBS 2 posted earlier Friday night:

Rescue teams frantically searched in Lake Michigan for a group of teens and a 43-year-old man who tried to rescue them Friday night. The group was swimming when the two teenage girls were caught by a strong current.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the search spanned two beaches and involved the rescue of five young swimmers. The search began around 7:35 Friday at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park.

A 14-year-old girl was rescued by Chicago Police and taken to a local hospital. She is expected to be okay.

After about an hour of searching, rescue teams located a 13-year-old girl further away in the water. She was pulled to shore by the Marine unit, where first responders began aggressive CPR. Police say the 13-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition.

Chicago Police officers were first on the scene. They managed to rescue three boys in the area of Greenleaf Beach.

The sister of a 12-year-old boy who was rescued reacted to the lifesaving efforts.

“I called him because we usually check on him all the time. He didn’t pick up. My dad called, my mom called, he didn’t pick up,” said Marisol Perez through tears.

Deputy District Chief Ron Dorneker said, “Anytime we’re swimming around break walls, it is very difficult to swim in with the waves.”

Lifeguards leave the beach at 7 p.m. This incident took place about 30 minutes after lifeguards went off-duty.