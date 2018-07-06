CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was standing on a curb when he was shot several times by a suspect wearing a black mask and black clothing, according to Chicago Police.

Officers say the suspect fired approximately six shots, striking the victim in the 3800 block of West Wilcox Street around 2:50 p.m. Friday.

The victim was shot once in the chest, twice in the left thigh, and once in the right arm.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Area North Detectives are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.