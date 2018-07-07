CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl has been pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Michigan Friday near Rogers Park.

The call to first responders came in around 7:30 Friday night.

Five swimmers needed to be rescued following very high waves.

A 14-year-old girl was also rescued and taken to a local hospital. She’s expected to be OK.

Chicago police officers were first on the scene and managed to rescue three boys in the area of Greenleaf Beach.

The sister of a 12-year-old boy who was rescued talked about the terror of not being able to reach her brother.

“I called him because we usually check up on him all the time,” said Marisol Perez. “But when we called him he didn’t pick up.”

Lifeguards in the area go home around 7:00 at night. The incident happened about 30 minutes later.