CHICAGO (CBS) — An official number has not been released on the amount of people that attended Saturday’s march.

But event organizers estimated the crowd to be around 2,000.

Motorists sitting and waiting for it all to end on the Dan Ryan Expressway had a front row view of it all.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on the impact to traffic.

Dspite warnings by the state police for motorists to plan ahead or consider alternate routes, many were still inconvenienced.

Slow going for some, others put in park by the protests.

The protest creating gridlock on the expressway. This taking place from around 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. At times putting a stop to traffic inbound into Chicago.

At first only the right two lanes were closed. Eventually all lanes were shut down.

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning estimates this stretch has an average daily traffic of more than 250,000 vehicles.

Simply put, it’s one of Chicago’s busiest roadways, one of the busiest in the state, especially to those heading into the city for weekend events.

An inconvenience for many motorists, a principled protest for other drivers.