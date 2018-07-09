CHICAGO (CBS) — American Airlines flight AA153 from Chicago to Tokyo-Narita returned to O’Hare Monday for an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, the Boeing 787 dreamliner aircraft had 164 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. The flight departed from O’Hare just after 3:00 p.m. and was initially heading to Tokyo. The flight returned to O’Hare at 4:50 p.m.

The maintenance team is working to evaluate the aircraft.

#AA153 has landed safely on Runway 28-Right…taxiing to Gate K9 now pic.twitter.com/HbDtDoA823 — ORD Airport Insider (@ORDInsider) July 9, 2018

American Airlines says aircraft windshields have multiple layers. They are working to get passengers to their destination as quickly and safely as possible.

There are no reports of any injuries.