CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames gutted three buildings in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Monday, including a single family home and two vacant apartment buildings.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in a vacant two-flat near 53rd and Wood.

Fire Department officials said the flames quickly spread to two neighboring buildings, including another vacant two-flat and an occupied house. Crews also faced water problems at the scene, and had to bring in extra fire engines to access hydrants further down the street.

The roofs of both vacant buildings collapsed during the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was providing assistance to three adults and two children left homeless as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.