CHICAGO (CBS) — A 400-gallon tank with sulfuric acid used for water treatment at Fermilab began leaking Monday afternoon in the western suburbs around 2:30 p.m., according to Fermilab officials.

Femilab officials say sulfuric acid started leaking out of the tank located in the Fermilab Central Utility Building in Batavia.

Local fire officials, along with Fermilab fire officials, were able to contain the situation. No injuries have been reported.

Fermilab says there is no risk to neighbors.

Fermilab says they will provide more updates when available. For the latest, check the Fermilab website at www.fnal.gov or call 630-840-3351.