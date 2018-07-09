CHICAGO (CBS) — The warm weather may have you wondering how much you should water your lawn.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran asked a horticulture expert when to turn on the sprinklers to keep your lawn looking healthy.

“It’s important to test the soil in different spots of your garden. Some spots will be drier than others and in need of supplemental water. In a lot of cases, we’re finding that the rain we recently received is more than enough to cover well-established plants,” said Tom Soulsby, the Senior Horticulturist at the Chicago Botanic Gardens.

Soulsby explained the best time to water plants is always early in the morning so it has all day to dry out before it gets cool in the evening.

“Cool, wet plants tend to promote disease and other pest issues,” he said.