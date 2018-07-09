CHICAGO (CBS)–A man was killed early Monday morning in a car crash in Lincoln Park, according to Chicago police.

The man was killed when he crashed his Nissan Altima into the rear of a 2008 Acura that was stopped at a red light on the 600 block of North Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Both vehicles had been traveling east on North Avenue, police said.

The 32-year-old driver of the Acua was injured and refused medical treatment on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan has not yet been identified. Police said it was likely he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The accident shut down the stretch of North Avenue between Larrabee and Vine Street in both directions for several hours early Monday morning.