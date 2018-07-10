CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago-area family is coming to terms with the death of their daughter, killed by a stray bullet while vacationing in Mexico City.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spoke with the grieving family.

When it comes to the untimely death of Tatiana Mirutenko, there is understandable grief from the father longing for his daughter.

Her father, Wasyl Mirutenko, said through tears, he longs “for that last hug, that last kiss, that last ‘I love you,’ I wish I had it.”

Her younger sister, Roma Mirutenko, said she greatly admired Tatiana. She said, “She is who I aspire to be as a person, with everything I do. I don’t know what I will do without her pushing me to do everything I can to be as great as her.”

The 27-year-old and her husband, James Hoover, were celebrating their first wedding anniversary with three other couples in Mexico City. In a well-heeled neighborhood Saturday night, they were dining at a taqueria when gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire. They were aiming for a bouncer when a stray bullet hit Tatiana.

“Sunday morning at a local church by the place she was gunned down, the police held a mass for her and asked the people to pray for the American girl who died,” her father said through tears.

Mirutenko grew up in Hawthorn Woods. She was a woman with the determination to overcome significant ADHD challenges to become a successful pharmaceutical executive in San Francisco.

“She wanted to be better and excel,” said her father. “It was difficult for her, frustrating, but she persevered through a lot of hard work.”

From her rescue dog, to her travels, to her husband, to her love for food, Tatiana Mirutenko’s social media accounts document the life she built. Memories her family is holding onto dearly with a message for everyone: “When you get home tonight, give your loved ones a hug, kiss, and tell them how much you love them.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Funeral services are scheduled in Chicago this Saturday.