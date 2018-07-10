Filed Under:Donald Trump, Oregon, Pardon, ranchers, Wildlife Refuge
By Elizabeth Landers, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump pardoned two men on Tuesday who were involved in a dispute with federal authorities over federal land usage that sparked the takeover of a wildlife refuge in Oregon.

Dwight Hammond Jr. and his son Steven Hammond were granted executive grants of clemency by Trump, according to a White House statement. The father-son duo are cattle ranchers and were convicted in 2012 of committing arson on federal lands in Oregon.

“Justice is overdue for Dwight and Steven Hammond, both of whom are entirely deserving of these Grants of Executive Clemency,” the statement read.

Kim Rollims, 64, holds a sign in support of the Hammond Family in front of the Harney County Chamber of Commerce January 27, 2016 in Burns, Oregon.
Authorities called January 27, 2016 on anti-government protesters refusing to leave a US federal wildlife reserve in Oregon to “move on,” after a member of the group was killed as police tried to arrest him. The gunmen originally took over the reserve in protest at the jailing of two local ranchers, Dwight Hammond and his son Steven, who were convicted of arson. (Photo credit: ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images)

The Trump White House took aim at the Obama administration as well, adding that it filed an “overzealous appeal” that led to the two men’s five-year prison sentence: “This was unjust.”

Dwight Hammond has served approximately three years in prison, and his son Steven has served four years, according to the White House.

The Hammonds said they started a fire on their property in 2001 to protect it from wildfires and reduce the growth of invasive plants, but that the fire got out of hand, CNN affiliate KTVZ reported. Prosecutors said in 2016 they set fires to cover up evidence of poaching.

“The jury convicted both of the Hammonds of using fire to destroy federal property for a 2001 arson known as the Hardie-Hammond fire, located in the Steens Mountain Cooperative Management and Protection Area,” Department of Justice said in a statement in January 2016.

The perceived unjust sentence for the Hammonds inspired Ammon Bundy to lead an armed standoff in early 2016, when a group of armed men broke into the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Ammon Bundy(C), leader of an armed anti-government militia, makes a statement at a news conference at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters near Burns, Oregon January 5, 2016. The occupation of a wildlife refuge by armed protesters in Oregon reflects a decades-old dispute over land rights in the United States, where local communities have increasingly sought to take back federal land. While the standoff in rural Oregon was prompted by the jailing of two ranchers convicted of arson, experts say the issue at the core of the dispute runs much deeper and concerns grazing or timber rights as well as permits to work mines on government land in Western states. (Photo credit: ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images)

At the time, Bundy told CNN that he wanted the federal government to relinquish control of the wildlife refuge so “people can reclaim their resources.” He also wanted an easier sentence for Dwight and Steven Hammond, who had both previously rejected his assistance.

The occupation resulted in the death of one man, LaVoy Fincicum, who was shot and killed by Oregon State Police troopers when he drove his truck at a roadblock while trying to escape the refuge. Bundy was also arrested in a different vehicle that peacefully surrendered to police.

The standoff lasted 41 days until the last holdout inside the refuge surrendered in February 2016.

