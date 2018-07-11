CHICAGO (CBS) — Strange circumstances surround a boy that was badly injured on local train tracks. CBS 2 is hearing conflicting stories on how the boy was injured.

An 11-year-old boy is recovering Wednesday night at Comer Children’s Hospital with a serious foot injury caused by a train, but how he was injured is not clear.

Investigators walked the train tracks near Dauphin Avenue and 88th Street Wednesday afternoon. Police say an 11-year-old boy was struck by a train.

Katerria Doty says she witnessed the accident.

“All of the sudden he heard someone scream and they started saying ‘Call 9-1-1’,” said Doty. She says a librarian leading a summer class in the park jumped into action once he heard the screams.

“A librarian helped him down the track,” she recalled. “A path was formed through this tall grass to get the boy down from the elevated tracks. When they realized he was about to pass out, that’s when they screamed for help.”

Chicago Police say the boy was retrieving a football from the tracks when his foot was hit. A child, who CBS 2 is not identifying, says he was at the park at the time of the incident and heard the boy scream.

“I heard a boy screaming and then I was like ‘I think somebody got hit,’” the boy recalled.

What is still not clear is if the boy was hit by a commuter of freight train.

The 11-year-old was injured in the right foot. He was last listed in serious, but stable condition.