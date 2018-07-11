CARMI, Ill. (AP) — Cinder blocks have been reinforced with concrete and metal bars after three men broke out of a southern Illinois jail.

A public meeting was packed Tuesday night as White County Sheriff Doug Maier explained his department’s response to the June 16 escape.

Two of the three men were on the lam for three weeks before their recent capture.

Maier says a 10-foot fence lined with razor wire has been erected outside the jail.

A new jail administrator has also been appointed.

WSIL-TV reports that the inmates broke out in an area hidden by beds and out of sight of guards.

The sheriff says a guard heard a knock as the inmates broke the wall, but he didn’t suspect the noise was related to an escape.

