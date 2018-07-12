CHICAGO (CBS) — New video shows a child porn suspect being brought to justice after an international manhunt. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has the exclusive report.

34-year-old Raul Reisenberg is no longer a fugitive. He is back in Lake County jail after U.S. Marshals and members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force tracked him down in a two-year, international manhunt.

“I’m innocent,” said Reisenberg, when he was asked what he has to say about the charges. When asked why he fled, he responded, “to save my family.”

Reisenberg fled in October 2016 after being charged with six counts of child pornography, including its reproduction. He posted bail and then disappeared.

“It’s a very serious crime in our eyes and yes, this would be a high priority guy to go after,” said Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran says Reisenberg’s passport was red-flagged. Task Force members reached out to the arm of the U.S. Marshals Service that tracks international fugitives. They learned Reisenberg went from the Chicago area to his native Estonia, from Estonia to Mexico, and then to Germany – where he was caught and extradited Thursday.

Task Force Sgt. James McKinney said, “It’s very satisfying work, knowing that at the end of the day you’re making a difference not only in your community, but for the victims.”

Sgt. McKinney says tracking and extraditing a suspect requires a lot of red tape and time, but is always a priority.

“We gotta share in credit with them, it’s not us. It’s law enforcement working together,” said Sheriff Curran.

Reisenberg was living in Mundelein at the time of his 2016 arrest.

Reisenberg will be back in bond court Friday morning. The Sheriff believes he will face additional charges and bond will likely go up from what it was in 2016, if he is granted bond at all.