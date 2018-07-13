CHICAGO (CBS) — An 82-year-old man walking his dog becomes the latest victim of Chicago’s gun violence.

The shooting happened on the city’s West Side.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from the University of Chicago Medical Center where the victim is recovering.

He has a bullet still lodged between his neck and spine.

His family said he was an innocent man caught in the shooting.

82-year-old Homer Donehue is described as the nicest man in his West Chatham neighborhood.

As of Friday evening, the great-grandfather is fighting for his life.

“My father is sitting in intensive care with a machine breathing for him while these fools are out here in the streets. Something has to stop,” said his daughter Rhonda Donehue.

The shooting happened Thursday night near 82nd and South Wentworth.

Police said the 82-year-old man was walking a short distance ahead of a 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman when someone wearing all black and a ski mask began shooting in the direction of the younger victims.

“My father was walking his dog minding his own business, not messing with no one. Gun fire erupts,” she said.

Homer Donehue has lived in the neighborhood for more than 60 years. His daughter said he was an electrician and would go out of his way to help others and now this.

“I’m calling on the mayor, the alderman, the governor, the president to do something,” said Rhonda Donehue.

Alderman Howard Brookins represents the 21st ward where the shooting happened.

He said there’s a house on the block that’s causing problems for neighbors and police.

“My understanding is that it’s a suspected as drugs, which as caused the raid,” said Brookins.

“When it is literally one house that can cause a black eye for the entire community, it really speaks volume as to why the whole community needs to come together to root out that one problem,” he said.

As for the two other shooting victims, they were taken to the hospital and they’re expected to be okay.

At this time Area South detectives are still investigating.