CHICAGO (CBS)–At least two people were rescued from a burning apartment fire in the East Chatham neighborhood overnight.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. in a garden-level unit in an apartment building near 80th Street and King Drive, sending smoke billowing through the building.

Firefighters used ladders to get several people out of the building.

Paramedics were outside treating two people for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter and the two people taken from the building were being treated at the hospital.

The Red Cross is helping 21 people who have reportedly been displaced.