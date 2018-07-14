CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago priests are back home after a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

They said they witnessed a humanitarian crisis.

The clergymen arrived at O’Hare Airport Friday evening after several days in Texas and Mexico.

The pastors met with migrant families, asylum seekers and those who are trying to help them.

They described poor families desperate to find safety in the U.S., being helplessly stranded along the border.

“One of thing that really touched us deeply was to literally encounter the human face of suffering in the people and the families that are seeking asylum in our country,” said Father Jack Wall of Catholic Extension.

“To me, it’s not something not necessarily about politics as much as it’s a humanitarian crisis,” said Father Tom Hurley of Old St. Pat’s Church.

The priests said they distributed money collected to help reunite separated families.