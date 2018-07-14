  • CBS 2On Air

LONDON — Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton watched Serena Williams compete against Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon on Saturday. Kerber defeatedWilliams 6-3, 6-3, to win the tournament.

In a role reversal from her wedding — at which Williams was a guest in May — Markle watched her friend from the royal box.

 

gettyimages 998603322 Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Watch Serena Williams In Wimbledon Final

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )

 

Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton participated in a standing ovation as the players walked onto the court.

Also supporting Williams on Centre Court are golfer Tiger Woods, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and writer-director Shonda Rhimes.

“I was really happy to get this far,” Williams said after the match. “I’m obviously disappointed but I can’t be — because I’m literally just getting started.”

 

gettyimages 998605236 Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Watch Serena Williams In Wimbledon Final

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Serena Williams of The United States returns against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Ladies’ Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10 ½ months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.