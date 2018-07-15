(CBS) — Pitcher Jon Lester won his 12th game of the season as the Chicago Cubs swept the Padres, heading into this week’s All-Star break.

Lester (12-2) game up three runs and struck out seven batters in 5.1 innings of work.

The Cubs head into the break with the most wins in the National League and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by a game in the division.

NOTES:

The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on the family medical emergency list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs made the moves prior to Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Bote returns to the majors for his fourth stint this season. He hit .300 with one homer and nine RBIs in his first 19 games with the Cubs.

Almora is hitting .319, third in the NL going into Sunday, with four homers and 28 RBIs.