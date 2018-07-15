CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is apologizing to a customer after video showed her being kicked out of one of their Chicago stores.

Camilla Hudson shot video of a worker calling police at the CVS at 6150 North Broadway.

She said she tried to sue a manufacturer’s coupon, but the clerks never scanned it, said the coupon was fraudulent and asked her to leave.

“I feel very confident in saying that race, and possibly gender, I don’t know but issues that were not related to anything I said or did or any way I functioned in that space as a customer. There were other issues at play.”

The coupon turned out to be legitimate.

In a statement, CVS said they are launching an investigation and “do not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer. We are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place.”