CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were found fatally shot to death in Gary, Ind., on Sunday.

Around 4:20 a.m., police conducting a well-being check in the 2500 block of Central Avenue discovered a female with apparent gun shot wounds. The woman was later declared deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroners Office.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police responded to the area of 9th Place and Harrison Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered two males inside with apparent gun shot wounds. Both males were declared deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroners Office.

Detective Alexander Jones is investigating both incidents.

Anyone with further information on either incident is urged to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.