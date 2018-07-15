CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Sunday released video of a police involved shooting that sparked tense protests in the South Shore neighborhood.

The video was released less than 24 hours after Harith Augustus was shot.

The body cam video shows several officers attempting to question Augustus and at one point one officer grabs his arm. Augustus spins away and runs into the street, where he reaches for a gun from his waistband. He is then shot by one of the officers.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the officer who shot Augustus has been on the force for about two years. He would not comment on whether the shooting was justified, and urged people to watch the video.

“The community needs some answers and they need them now,” he told reporters Sunday, explaining his decision to release the video quickly. “We can’t have another night like last night.”

After the shooting on Saturday evening, tensions rose quickly, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports. Dozens of people showed up, and at some point the officers had to push the crowd back.

The protests happened near 71st Street and Clyde shortly after Harith Augustus, 37, was shot. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Community activists promised a second day of protests after a Chicago Police offer fatally shot a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

“We’re pissed off; we’re tired,” community activist William Calloway said on Sunday the day after the shooting and standoff with officers. “You’re killing us!”

“Our voice is not gonna be silenced.”

Calloway demanded the police release the video of the shooting immediately.

“We don’t trust what CPD says. Show us. Don’t wait 60 days. Show the community now.”

Within hours of Calloway’s news conference, police released the video.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) continues its investigation.

“I understand and empathize with the community’s concerns and want to assure the public that we are committed to conducting a fair, thorough, impartial and objective investigation,” said COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts.