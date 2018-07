CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Ray Emery has died.

At 2:50 pm, HPS recovered the body of former @NHL player Ray Emery, 35. Emery was reported missing just after 6:00 am in #HamOnt harbour. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen. Family has been notified. Cause of death to be confirmed pending a PM. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

Emery drowned while swimming with friends in Canada, according to published reports.

Friends and first responders have identified victim in early morning drowning at the Hamilton Harbour as former @NHL goalie Ray Emery. Ray played the @ottawasenators, @NHLBlackhawks, @AnaheimDucks and the @NHLFlyers. He was swimming with several friends & never surfaced #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/QpD2tNwDzs — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) July 15, 2018

Emery, 35, was reportedly swimming with friends at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club around 6 a.m. when he didn’t resurface.

The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion. pic.twitter.com/Q2gm0gG6sZ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 15, 2018

At a news conference, authorities confirmed rescue crews had recovered Emery’s body. There is no suspicion of foul play.

Emery played for the Blackhawks during their 2013 Stanley Cup championship season.