CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police officers and residents of the South Shore neighborhood clashed after an officer fatally shot a man.

Officers tried to keep the protest peaceful, but tensions rose quickly after the shooting, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports. Dozens of people showed up, and at some point the officers had to push the crowd back.

The shooting happened on Saturday night near 71st Street and Clyde shortly after a man in his 30s was shot. An officer on foot patrol saw a man who appeared to be armed.

.@Chicago_Police say the man had a semi-automatic weapon and magazine clips on him. They do not believe at this time that he had a concealed carry permit. @cbschicago — Maggie Huynh (@maggiehuynh) July 15, 2018

When officers questioned the man, police say he became combative and reached for what officers believe to be a weapon. That’s when an officer shot the man.

Friends of the man say he worked as a barber in the neighborhood and had no gang affiliation.

“Right now we’re not getting justice,” said community activist William Calloway. “It was a young man shot by police two years ago on this very same street by Third District police. We’re not getting no justice.”

Police say some protesters were throwing rocks, bottles and jumping on police cars.

Four people were arrested and several officers had minor cuts.

The Civilian Officer Of Police Accountability is looking into the shooting and the officers involved will be placed on desk duty.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.