CHICAGO (CBS) — A female passenger was fatally shot in the back of the head during an attempted car jacking on Sunday.

Three people, a 71-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, and 59-year-old female, were in the car when the shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 900 block of North Kedvale.

Police say an unknown male black, in his 20s and wearing a red hoodie, approached the driver and displayed a gun in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

The driver drove off and the offender fired his weapon, striking the 59-year-old woman in the head. She later died at Stroger Hospital.

The two men in the car were taken to Mt Sinai Hospital for observation.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area North Detectives are investigating.

A family friend tells CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen that the three people in the car were on their way to a Jehovah’s Witness meeting in Romeoville.