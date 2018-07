CHICAGO (CBS) — Blue Line service has been shut down between the Grand and Addison stops after reports of a suspicious object at the Logan Square station.

Trains heading in from O’Hare Airport will only go as far as Addison.

On the South end, trains from Forest Park will not go past Grand.

The CTA is working to get shuttle buses to move passengers, but advice travelers to find another way to get around.

This is a developing story.