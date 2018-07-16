CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been a non-stop party since France’s 4-2 World Cup clincher over Croatia. The French are hosting next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports, Sam Kerr is one of the Chicago Red Stars who will be shining even brighter on the big stage.

Sam Kerr is an Australian superstar, but many still don’t know she is a “Red Star.” She is the reigning league MVP and the first player ever to reach 50 career goals. Many say she is the best striker in the world.

“From a goal-scoring standpoint, Ronaldo and Messi quality-wise, she has a ways to get there, but somebody who scores goals on high stages, she’s there,” said Rory Dames, Head Coach of the Chicago Red Stars. “There is not going to be anybody who doesn’t know who she is.”

Sam just scored a hat trick against her former team, Sky Blue, setting another league record with her 3rd career hat trick.

“It feels good! To score 3 in one game is a massive rush,” Sam Kerr stated.

Sam won the Golden Boot last season with a league record 17 goals. She’s leading the league right now with 9 gains despite missing the first 6 games of the season, but that isn’t what she is all about.

“She’s a team-first player,” Dames said. “It is never about her. It is always about the team and that’s rare in players like her.”

“I haven’t won this thing yet,” Kerr said. “That is why I came to Chicago, to help better the team and hope it can happen.”

Kerr provided all the scoring this past Saturday in the Red Stars’ 1-0 shutout win over Seattle.

Her nine goals this season is tied for the lead in the National Women’s Soccer League.