  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Suzanne Le Mignot
Filed Under:IDOC, IDOC Apprehension Unit, Illinois Department of Corrections, parolee escaped, U.S. Marshal

CHICAGO (CBS) — A search is underway for a parolee who broke free from Illinois Department of Corrections agents.

An Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson says a person on parole was being taken into custody when he or she escaped.

The parolee was at an approved residence near 77th Street and Peoria Street when the individual escaped from agents.

The IDOC Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the search for the parolee.

idoc inmate escaped Parolee Escapes From IL Department Of Corrections Agents

CBS 2 will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

The name of the parolee and mug shot have not been released at this time.