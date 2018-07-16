CHICAGO (CBS) — A search is underway for a parolee who broke free from Illinois Department of Corrections agents.

An Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson says a person on parole was being taken into custody when he or she escaped.

The parolee was at an approved residence near 77th Street and Peoria Street when the individual escaped from agents.

The IDOC Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the search for the parolee.

CBS 2 will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

The name of the parolee and mug shot have not been released at this time.