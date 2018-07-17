CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of senior citizens say they are done waiting for the Chicago Housing Authority to install grab bars in their bathrooms.

Residents filed a discrimination lawsuit against the CHA Tuesday.

According to the complaint, residents say the CHA has not installed bars in bathrooms, despite repeated requests from residents for more than two years.

“Seniors frequently have balance problems or other issues that can cause them to slip and fall in the shower. CHA is required by law to install the grab bars,” said Attorney Emily Coffey.

Attorneys say the CHA is required by federal civil rights laws to promptly install grab bars when a person with a disability needs them.

CHA officials say they cannot comment on the lawsuit due to pending litigation.