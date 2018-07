CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chinese Restaurant in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Imperial Lamian, hosted the second annual “Down the Dumpling” event.

Eight participants had to down as many steamed buns as they could in two minutes.

It was a close battle, but the winner, Pepe Guzman, was able to down 34 dumplings.

The victor received complimentary dumplings for a year from the restaurant, however, he may have had an advantage since he is the general manager of the place.