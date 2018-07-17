CHICAGO (CBS)– A beach in northwest suburban Crystal Lake is closed this afternoon after a child was found floating face down in the water.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department said a six-year-old girl was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police reported the incident as a possible drowning Tuesday afternoon, but later issued new information that the girl is stable condition.

The child was pulled from the water near the Three Oaks Recreation Area around 1 p.m., Crystal Lake police said.

The girl was pulled out of the water by a witness who began CPR. A lifeguard stepped in and assisted until paramedics arrived on the scene and performed advanced CPR.

Witnesses said lifeguards and authorities held up towels to block the scene from children nearby.

Officials said the beach would be closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday.

This story is developing.