CHICAGO (CBS) — Families in Lake Station, Indiana are expressing concern about the water coming out of their faucets. They say the water has been brown for several days.

Lake Station resident Wendy Cox said she filled her dog’s water bowl this morning and was not pleased with the color of the water.

“Brown! It was like a rusty color,” Cox proclaimed.

After letting the water run for a few minutes, she said the water “cleared up some.”

Cox is among the 25 to 30 Lake Station homeowners that called the city in the past ten days saying brown water is coming out of their faucets.

Mayor Christopher Anderson says recent hydrant use, fiber optic work, and minor water main breaks are the cause.

“The system’s been disturbed because the hydrants have had to be opened for a variety of reasons and so in doing that, it’s kind of shaken up the system in those areas and caused the minerals to get into the water and create brownness,” Mayor Anderson explained. “There are no health concerns that have been related to us. Test results show there’s no contamination in the water.”

Lake Station Water Department technician, Timm Wagner, says he tests the water daily.

When asked what he tests for, Wagner responded, “How much chemicals are in the water and how much, what elements are in the water.”

The city has had a proposal in the works for about two years to sell their well water system to Indiana American Water.

If the more than $20 million purchase is approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission next month, Indiana American Water will invest nearly $3 million in the water system, which is nearly 80 years old.