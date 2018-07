CHICAGO (CBS)—Four people are facing sexual assault charges in connection with a home invasion in Hammond, Ind. Monday morning.

Police said the suspects were brandishing multiple firearms when they broke into a home on Crane Place and California Avenue July 16.

They robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in the home, police said. Another family member was in the residence during the crime.

When officers arrived, they arrested four suspects—a 19-year-old woman, and three males, ages 15, 18 and 21.