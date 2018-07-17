CHICAGO (CBS) — A Sept. 5 date has been set for the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged in the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times in 2014.

<img class=”size-full wp-image-701647″ src=”https://cbschicago.files.wordpress.com/2015/11/mcdonald-shooting.jpg” alt=”” width=”420″ height=”283″ /> Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police)

Cook County prosecutors charged Van Dyke with first-degree murder in November 2015, and he was formally indicted a month later for shooting McDonald in October 2014.

He wasn’t charged until after the release of police dash cam video that contradicted initial reports that McDonald had lunged at police with a knife.

Video of the shooting shows McDonald walking away from Van Dyke when he opened fire, shooting the teenager 16 times.

Van Dyke’s attorneys are still seeking a change of venue for the trial, arguing he can’t get a fair trial in Cook County.

Judge Vincent Gaughan said attorneys should expect to be available five days a week in August to get through preliminary trial issues to ensure the trial opens on time.